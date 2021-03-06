Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Down 5.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $3.05. 1,474,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,984,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONCY. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

