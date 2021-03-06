ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Down 6.7%

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $37.04. Approximately 9,097,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,679,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

