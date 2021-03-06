Omni Price Tops $4.99 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $896,263.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00010305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00370313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,170 coins and its circulating supply is 562,854 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

