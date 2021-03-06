Omni Price Hits $4.98 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Omni has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.80 million and $943,450.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00010212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00372180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,170 coins and its circulating supply is 562,854 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.