Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 143,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,376.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 109,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 101,877 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

