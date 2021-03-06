OKB Hits 24-Hour Volume of $239.52 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $239.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $17.00 or 0.00034989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00767599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043970 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

