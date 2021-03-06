Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.39. 5,069,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,329. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

