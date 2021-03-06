Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $817,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Starbucks makes up about 0.8% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,353. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

