Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $684,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.22. 20,026,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,158,140. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average of $192.03. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $264.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

