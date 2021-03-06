Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $244,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 217,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 96,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,301. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.