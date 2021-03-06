Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,364 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.