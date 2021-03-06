Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

OCUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,485 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $7,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,285. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.