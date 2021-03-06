Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.
OCUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,485 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $7,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.
