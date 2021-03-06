NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NSFDF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,830. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

