NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) were up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $182.06 and last traded at $180.90. Approximately 5,075,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,952,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

