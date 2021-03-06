(NXE.V) (NXE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for (NXE.V) (CVE: NXE):

3/1/2021 – (NXE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – (NXE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – (NXE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$6.75.

2/23/2021 – (NXE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.55 to C$6.00.

2/23/2021 – (NXE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.60 to C$7.50.

2/19/2021 – (NXE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – (NXE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

(NXE.V) has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

