NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR traded up $183.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,624.62. 18,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,519.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,221.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,045.60.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.