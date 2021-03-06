Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Up 66.8% in February

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the January 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JTA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 110,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JTA. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 84,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 66,840 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 94,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.