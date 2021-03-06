NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth $347,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NuVasive stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.