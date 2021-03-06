Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTRB remained flat at $$31.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 878. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 million and a PE ratio of -103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 263.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutriband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

