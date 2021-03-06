NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Update

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 43,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NS shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NS traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $19.67. 631,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.