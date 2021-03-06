Nuggets 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $298.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00464552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00068885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00077944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00084016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.00474773 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.