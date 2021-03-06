NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Ashraf Zaghloul Sells 100,000 Shares

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Ashraf Zaghloul sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,438,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,267,034.77.

Shares of NCI remained flat at $C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,885. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

