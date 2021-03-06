NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Ashraf Zaghloul Sells 100,000 Shares

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Ashraf Zaghloul sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,438,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,267,034.77.
Shares of NCI remained flat at $C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,885. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.
NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) Company Profile
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.