Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.78) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.27 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $174.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total value of $652,764.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,458 shares of company stock worth $4,262,035 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $558,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Novavax by 4.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.