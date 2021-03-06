Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

NVMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $90.03.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.