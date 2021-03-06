Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 93,376 shares valued at $1,295,579. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 205.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

