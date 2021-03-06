NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Update

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NOEJF stock remained flat at $$36.90 on Friday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOEJF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

