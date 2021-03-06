Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.06% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,082 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,251 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.