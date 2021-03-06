Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

