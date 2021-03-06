Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the January 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RCCMF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,501. Nippon Dragon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

About Nippon Dragon Resources

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc engages in exploration of precious metals in Canada. It holds interest in the Rocmec 1 gold property located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of approximately 800 hectares located in the Courville Township; and the Denain project which consists of 24 mining titles located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

