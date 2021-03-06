Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NDGPY opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

