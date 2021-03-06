Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Update

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the January 28th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NHMAF traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $53.74. 727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. Nihon M&A Center has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

