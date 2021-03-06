Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,399 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,999 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,196,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $85,256,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

