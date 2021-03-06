Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases Shares of 5,555 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

