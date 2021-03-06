Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Total were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Total by 552.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after buying an additional 877,076 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $16,395,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

