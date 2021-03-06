Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after buying an additional 75,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 379,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Shares of ABT opened at $117.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

