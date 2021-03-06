Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,239,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.