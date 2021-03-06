Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $250.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

