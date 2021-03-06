NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get NIC alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NIC by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. 1,439,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.