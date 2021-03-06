NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a top pick rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NGM opened at $25.81 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,750 in the last three months. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Svennilson Peter raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 18,017,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310,954 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after buying an additional 158,965 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

