New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,845,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,556,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $162.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

