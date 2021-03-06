New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,998 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.