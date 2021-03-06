New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Credit Acceptance worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 197,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $399.52 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.96 and a 200-day moving average of $346.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

