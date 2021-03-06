New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.44 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 125.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

