New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,339 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.