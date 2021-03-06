New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,511 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.24 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

