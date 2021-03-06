New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NFE opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

