NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NTST traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. 243,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,148. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

