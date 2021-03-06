Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NEO stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,441.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $6,311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,200 shares of company stock worth $10,390,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after acquiring an additional 861,490 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,528,000 after acquiring an additional 116,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,285,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after acquiring an additional 213,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

