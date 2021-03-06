Needham & Company LLC Boosts Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $34.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

