Needham & Company LLC Boosts Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $34.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.
Shares of HCCI stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
