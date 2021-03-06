National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,300 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 28th total of 1,398,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on NTIOF. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NTIOF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

